Coatue Management Trimmed Its Holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) as Shares Declined; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake as Shares Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 94.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 560,326 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 32,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 17,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 50,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 2.84M shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 17/05/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: China Great Wall AMC Up to $600m 5Y +155bp; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment To Open First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 22/05/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LTD ADTB.NS – ADITYA BIRLA STRESSED ASSET AMC INCORPORATED AS NEW UNIT OF CO; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: POTENTIAL FOR U.S. SUMMER FILM SLATE IS `AMAZING’; 17/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Co Signs Agreement With AMC; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,882 shares to 496,382 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ENBL Could Rally to $15 in the Short Term – Investorplace.com” on December 23, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enable Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results, Quarterly Distributions and 2019 Outlook – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) to Acquire Velocity Holdings for $442M, Plans to Expand in Williston Basin – StreetInsider.com” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Partners Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enable Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $100.07M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,575 are owned by Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 83,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Moody Commercial Bank Division has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 351 shares. Kings Point Cap Management holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Sei Invests Com owns 104,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cooper Creek Ptnrs Management Limited Company stated it has 139,907 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 73,948 shares. Stifel Financial reported 11,339 shares stake. Ellington Management Grp Lc owns 73,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is AMC A Falling Knife Worth Catching? – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “AMC Call Options Red-Hot After Analyst Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why AMC Entertainment’s Debt Refinancing Is a Big Deal – The Motley Fool” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Are AMC Entertainment and Its Dividend? – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMC Entertainment a Buy After Its Recent Sell-Off? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 31,561 shares to 43,699 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 372,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS).