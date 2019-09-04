Coatue Management Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $138.81 Million; Valuation Rose; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Trimmed Honeywell International (HON) Position by $694,410; Stock Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19,076 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 23,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 441,369 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 836,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.52 million, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.07. About 1.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APP INVESTIGATION ‘IN FULL SWING’; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 30/03/2018 – The Takeaway: Could Facebook Be Safer If Built Today?; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 23/04/2018 – Facebook is being sued for defamation by an entrepreneur over fake ads; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY: FACEBOOK ALGORITHMS MUST BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.85 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.48M shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $496.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 372,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.76 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.