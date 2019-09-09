Coatue Management Trimmed Electronic Arts (EA) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Share Price Declined While Forest Hill Capital Has Lowered by $1.35 Million Its Stake

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 737,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.01 million, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 1.11 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 146,266 shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial Corp, Reinsurance Group of America and Silicon Motion Technology Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 136,611 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 196,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Mengis Capital Management invested in 10,485 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 101,952 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 615,263 were reported by Waddell & Reed Fincl. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Citadel Lc accumulated 14,447 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 35,053 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 23,558 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 44,500 shares. Sei Invests holds 22,159 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 42,521 shares to 171,289 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.53 million for 13.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

