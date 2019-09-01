Coatue Management Stake In Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Was Has Boosted; Twin Disc (TWIN) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Raised Its Holding by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 76,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.34% . The institutional investor held 367,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 290,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 26,745 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 164.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 27,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 43,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, up from 16,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 483,124 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.65 TO $1.95; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hibbett Sports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIBB); 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN, IS EFFECTIVE THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS INTEREST RATE AT 1 MONTH LIBOR PLUS 2.0%. – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – ON APRIL 25, EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 12,561 shares to 5,837 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,185 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold HIBB shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 133,583 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 21,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 762,218 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 28,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 843,544 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 28,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 8,995 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) or 1.54 million shares. Sei holds 0% or 30,645 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Llc has 248,611 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 442,523 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 17,637 shares. 80,281 are owned by Natl Bank Of America De. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Jefferies Grp Limited invested in 0.01% or 71,142 shares.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.