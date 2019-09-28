Coatue Management Raised By $7.02 Million Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake; APA GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTRALIA (APAJF) Shorts Decreased By 18.8%

Coatue Management Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 25,617 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 2.74 million shares with $753.34 million value, up from 2.72 million last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $46.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

APA GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:APAJF) had a decrease of 18.8% in short interest. APAJF’s SI was 43,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.8% from 53,200 shares previously. With 6,000 avg volume, 7 days are for APA GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s short sellers to cover APAJF’s short positions. It closed at $7.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company has market cap of $9.15 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It has a 45.35 P/E ratio. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, and wind farms.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Llc Il owns 2,970 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wafra has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 17,228 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 37,093 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.31% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,378 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 168,984 shares. L And S Incorporated has invested 0.38% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 7,497 are held by Schroder Management Grp. Bartlett & has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4 shares. Cap Rech has invested 0.59% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Architects stated it has 6 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management LP holds 10,525 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 85,284 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.18% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio.