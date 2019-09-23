Coatue Management Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Raised by $360,532; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 3,693 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 2,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.73M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 160,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $95.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 265,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

