Coatue Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $25.58 Million as Shares Rose; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $488,394; Stock Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 132,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707.93M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 17.26 million shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopu; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook listening to microphones… since 1975; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Makes Case for Facebook to Self-Regulate: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 – ABC Financial and TAG Digital Marketing Announce Vendor Relationship; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS FRANCE WILL NOT LEAVE THE JCPOA; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,680 shares to 35,125 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 78,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros accumulated 19,425 shares. Axon Cap Lp, a New York-based fund reported 39,200 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability holds 3.00 million shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,850 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Torray Limited Company has invested 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pillar Pacific Ltd accumulated 0.84% or 39,161 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.14% or 2,376 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 202,230 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 1.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Karp has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duquesne Family Office Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 34,941 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.66 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd stated it has 1,780 shares. Moreover, Artisan Lp has 1.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 377,432 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Capital Management reported 1,083 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 323 are owned by Academy Tx. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co holds 4,881 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 8,544 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 198 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Llc invested in 0.29% or 353 shares. Moreover, Md Sass Ser Inc has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Campbell Newman Asset Management invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 62,602 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sit Inv Associates Inc owns 7,709 shares. Jones Finance Cos Lllp accumulated 6,173 shares. Burns J W & Inc owns 4,587 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,311 shares to 35,742 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.