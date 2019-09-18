Coatue Management Lifted Stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM); Motco Has Increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position

Motco increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 6,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 75,743 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, up from 68,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 31,775 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 27,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 41,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 13,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 7,159 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) by 15,048 shares to 7,182 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usaa Tax Exempt Long Term Fund (USTEX) by 87,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,346 shares, and cut its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mu Invests Limited has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 43,939 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dodge And Cox reported 0.88% stake. Moreover, Motco has 0.45% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 75,743 shares. Bartlett And Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 3,775 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 311,676 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3.57% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc owns 2,262 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Waverton Inv Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13,357 shares. First Personal, North Carolina-based fund reported 51,281 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt holds 4.25% or 90,180 shares.

