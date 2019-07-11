Coatue Management Lifted Its Stake in Hibbett Sports (HIBB) by $597,190 as Stock Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Trimmed by $330,775 Its Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, down from 89,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 3.52 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 164.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 27,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, up from 16,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.59M market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 254,498 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 26.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.57% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports E-commerce Sales Represented 7.6% of Total Sales for the Fourth Qtr; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 4.7% of Hibbett Sports; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Comparable Store Sales Increased 1.6% in 4Q; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Hibbett Sports; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.65 TO $1.95; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 5% of Hibbett Sports; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports 4Q EPS 51c; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – ON MARCH 22, EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q FY19 Profit Rises 2.9%

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1.17 million shares to 715,496 shares, valued at $215.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,988 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold HIBB shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 80,281 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 104,411 shares. 44,631 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 6,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested in 0% or 4,471 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0% or 18,488 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 47,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co stated it has 26,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 537,863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% or 2,710 shares. Principal Gru accumulated 0% or 149,048 shares. Walthausen And Company Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 66,230 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability invested in 11,576 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 8,886 shares. Aperio Gp Llc has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trellus Mgmt Co Ltd Co has invested 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cambridge owns 9,429 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 25,526 were reported by Carderock Capital Inc. Hrt Financial Lc reported 27,162 shares stake. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp holds 295 shares. Salem Capital Management Inc has invested 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Excalibur Mngmt has 3.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,059 shares. Bender Robert Assoc, a California-based fund reported 4,174 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 111,118 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.89% stake. Bragg Fincl Advsrs holds 63,055 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Beer Lori A. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25 billion for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.