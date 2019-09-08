Coatue Management Increases Position in Barnes & Noble (BKS); First Financial (THFF) Holder First Financial Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) by 1201.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 122,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.12% . The hedge fund held 132,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 10,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes & Noble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.11M market cap company. It closed at $6.49 lastly. It is up 7.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BKS News: 14/03/2018 – BARNES & NOBLE SEES FISCAL 2019 EBITDA $175M TO $200M; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 08/03/2018 – DoD-US Marines: Docs of War: 2nd Med Bn trains for deployment; 27/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble to Carry OttLite Wellness Series™; 01/05/2018 – Bavarian Nordic A/S | BN-Brachyury; a heterologous prime/boost therapeutic cancer vaccine composed of MVA-BN-Brachyury (prime) and FPV-Brachyury (boost) | N/A | 04/30/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 24/05/2018 – Barnes & Noble Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 10 Days; 11/04/2018 – TESCO PLC TSCO.L – NET DEBT REDUCED BY £1.1BN DURING YEAR TO £(2.6)BN; TOTAL INDEBTEDNESS £4.4BN LOWER TO £(12.3)BN; 28/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Two New York Area Booksignings with President Bill Clinton and World’s Bestselling Author James; 16/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S BAVA.CO – WILL UTILIZE ITS PROPRIETARY MVA-BN PLATFORM TO DEVELOP A VACCINE AGAINST VARIOUS STRAINS OF VIRUS

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp analyzed 12,690 shares as the company's stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $493.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 20,688 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.18 million for 11.04 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.78% negative EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1.17M shares to 715,496 shares, valued at $215.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 622,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).