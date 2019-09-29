Coatue Management Increases Holding in Williams Sonoma (WSM); As Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Upped Position

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 3,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 14,873 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 11,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 27,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 41,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 13,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 728,320 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 114,161 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $273.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.