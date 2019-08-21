Coatue Management Increases Holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV); Gibraltar Capital Management Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Trimmed by $1.71 Million

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 75.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 122,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The hedge fund held 285,645 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 162,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.63M market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 57,234 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 63,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 150,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 214,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 25.03M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold BGFV shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 100,528 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 1.00 million shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) for 29,556 shares. Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,146 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Concourse Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Teton holds 0.03% or 103,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.05% or 168,983 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset holds 67,392 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 246,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 12,072 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 16,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 836,211 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $633.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,436 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 22,370 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 202,000 shares in its portfolio. Jbf reported 300,000 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & Co has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Primecap Ca reported 35.83M shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 2.08% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% or 120,233 shares. 18,100 were reported by Fosun. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 36,475 shares. Moreover, First Business Svcs Inc has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 278,865 shares. London Co Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 68,157 shares. Ally reported 0.87% stake. Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 1.3% or 2.11M shares in its portfolio.