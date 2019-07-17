Coatue Management Increased Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $144.71 Million; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Valuation Rose, Bruni J V & Company Raised Its Stake

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 4,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 482,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35M, up from 477,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 1.16 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 588,253 shares as the company's stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669.99 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $295.5. About 1.14 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 8,135 shares to 9.06M shares, valued at $356.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17 million. $468,369 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. CODD RONALD E F had sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01M. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. Shares for $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1.