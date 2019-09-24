Coatue Management Increased Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding; Cibc World Markets Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding By $10.48 Million

Coatue Management Llc increased Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) stake by 148.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 4,826 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 8,074 shares with $771,000 value, up from 3,248 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 126,834 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 15.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 374,395 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 2.04M shares with $59.06 million value, down from 2.41 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $268.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 50.45 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Investors brush aside Russia concerns to pile into risk assets – BAML; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ameriprise stated it has 40.99M shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Communications Limited reported 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 24,749 are held by Smith Salley. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 23,264 shares. Planning Ltd Company has 107,140 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.2% or 15,300 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Osborne Prtn Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dodge Cox stated it has 2.7% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Altavista Wealth accumulated 0.59% or 63,745 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 302,016 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.60 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 52,588 shares to 391,379 valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 193,789 shares and now owns 901,684 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 15.96% above currents $28.82 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, September 6. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $2900 target. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier stated it has 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon invested in 309,040 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications invested in 5,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% or 108,332 shares. Stifel Finance reported 86,329 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 7,559 were reported by Alps. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability holds 2,024 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Comerica Bank holds 14,318 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 575,125 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Sei Invests Communication accumulated 105,868 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 607 shares to 585 valued at $429,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 114,161 shares and now owns 1.80 million shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.