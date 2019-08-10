Coatue Management Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $359.56 Million; Hhr Asset Management Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Cut by $9.89 Million as Valuation Declined

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.77 million, up from 733,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 54,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 327,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.69M, down from 381,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested 4.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 16,847 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 996 shares. Eqis Management Inc holds 1,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 25 shares stake. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 1.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). World Asset Management reported 32,152 shares. Court Place Limited invested in 2,376 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 891,754 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 284,575 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited stated it has 3.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Saturna Cap has 3.75% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 217,629 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 19.61M shares or 0.41% of the stock.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,662 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $602.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.34M shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).