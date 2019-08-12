Coatue Management Holding in Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Boosted by $597,190; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Alpha Windward Lowered Stake

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 164.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 27,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 43,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, up from 16,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 708,226 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Hibbett Sports May Face Pressure, Industry Sales Fall; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – ON MARCH 22, EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Ended 4Q With $73.5M of Available Cash and Cash Equivalents; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS INTEREST RATE AT 1 MONTH LIBOR PLUS 2.0%. – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 4.7% of Hibbett Sports; 08/03/2018 Hibbett Sports Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019; 03/04/2018 – Hibbett Sports Announces 2018 Sponsorship of MiLB Birmingham Barons; 19/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16.50 FROM $13.50

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 11,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,034 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 19,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,760 shares to 2,849 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 110,119 shares to 32,033 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 11,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,564 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

