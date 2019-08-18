Coatue Management Holding in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Stake in Target (TGT) Boosted by $366,400 as Market Value Rose

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 61.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 13,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 8,539 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 21,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 886,446 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June 10 and 11; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK, CHAIRMAN FORM JV TO DEVELOP ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 24/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Global Revenues of $780 Million for the First Quarter of 2018

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. 6,099 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cwm holds 0% or 521 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 316,668 shares. International Grp Inc stated it has 231,022 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 12,323 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management holds 60,883 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 1,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 69,343 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 456,905 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 60 shares. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 143,090 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 136 shares. Sarasin And Partners Llp reported 1.13M shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 46 shares.

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cinemark Holdings, Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why You Should Avoid the MoviePass Spinoff – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cinemark Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.