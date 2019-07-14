Coatue Management Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position by $4.86 Million; Shares Rose; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Diam Company LTD Has Upped Its Position

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 88.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,894 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 5,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 103,653 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 13,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602.73M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.35 million shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $555.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 219,856 shares to 89,398 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 871,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,737 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

