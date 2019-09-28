Coatue Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Share Value Rose; Edgewood Management Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Upped as Valuation Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 607 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429,000, down from 1,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 438,908 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 24,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $937.86M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct)

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 65.40 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 8,257 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Amer Century Incorporated holds 436,074 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Limited invested 0.28% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Fincl Architects holds 0.04% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Finance Counselors owns 3,272 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Horizon Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,197 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability reported 953 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 106,179 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nuwave Mgmt holds 369 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 11 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 8,810 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Bumpy Ride Amid Investor Biases – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chipotle’s Comeback Is Gaining Momentum – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Lawsuit 2019: CMG Faces Alleged Labor Law Violations – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 78,410 shares to 120,930 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wingstop Inc by 18,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seatown Pte Limited has 70,600 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 768 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership owns 142,608 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc holds 215,166 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 0.22% or 481,858 shares. Wms Lc holds 784 shares. Nadler Grp has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Haverford Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,530 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Lp owns 3,306 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 1.40 million shares stake. Calamos Ltd Liability holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 197,072 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.44% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 17,531 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 159,080 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 702,186 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,490 shares to 33,509 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 3,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,267 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now’s The Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: Don’t Catch This Falling Knife – A Drama – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Launches from Streaming Rivals, Netflix Stock Will Soon Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Reason I’m Not Investing in Peloton Interactive – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It Appears Netflix Subscribers Are Returning – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.