Coatue Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted By $892,556 Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 132,557 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 3.67 million shares with $707.93 million value, down from 3.80M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – “It is categorically untrue that Cambridge Analytica has never used Facebook data,” says whistleblower; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES 13F SHOWS NO FACEBOOK STAKE AT 1Q END; 28/04/2018 – Plan for EU digital tax on firms’ turnover draws sharp criticism; 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 26/03/2018 – Facebook must face stricter regulation – German minister; 14/05/2018 – After the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 31,877 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 371,276 shares with $10.77M value, up from 339,399 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $273.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 21/03/2018 – BofA’s Pullback on Margin Loans Followed Sweeping Internal Probe; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) stake by 309,500 shares to 1.50M valued at $96.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 821,694 shares and now owns 2.20M shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.37% above currents $29.35 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wood. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3300 target in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 836,171 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.20M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 8.27M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies Inc, a New York-based fund reported 18,690 shares. Farmers Com invested in 0.09% or 10,598 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 31,681 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 378,834 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 19,193 shares. 34,415 are owned by Buckhead Capital Management Lc. 82,814 are held by Central Bank. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 97,254 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 1.36 million shares. Welch Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 64,144 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 141 shares. Tctc Ltd owns 1.07 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Coatue Management Llc increased Twilio Inc stake by 296,335 shares to 1.63M valued at $222.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 63,325 shares and now owns 2.51M shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05M on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Focus Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 2,648 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 4.12 million shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). C M Bidwell And Associates owns 5,115 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.59 million shares. 752,820 were reported by Ajo L P. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 47,513 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Com (Wy) stated it has 38 shares. Capital holds 41.47M shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc owns 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21.08M shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt reported 64,816 shares stake. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 6.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley invested in 1.52% or 32,780 shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability Company holds 0.42% or 8,869 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 19,104 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.