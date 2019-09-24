Coatue Management Has Trimmed Fossil Group (FOSL) Holding by $638,154; Market Value Declined; As Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $8.42 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 58,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% . The hedge fund held 13,608 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156,000, down from 71,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 229,642 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Exits Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – Fossil 1Q Loss $48.3M; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Provides 2Q Guidance and Updates Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Restructuring Charges of About $55 M; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2Q Loss Before Income Taxes of $50M to Loss $30M

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 73,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 456,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.98M, down from 530,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.83. About 28,359 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 380,076 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $394.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 45,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown & Co accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Guggenheim Lc owns 0.04% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 47,435 shares. 37 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 35,892 shares. 41,350 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. 33 were reported by Trust Company Of Vermont. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 146,492 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 6,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 29,230 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 39,148 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 77,699 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 54,033 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 134,120 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Company has 15,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Com reported 12,026 shares.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EastGroup Vs. STAG Industrial: One Crushes The Other – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EastGroup Properties: Do You Buy This 2.8%-Yielding Industrial REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution company expands footprint in Northeast San Antonio – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.95M for 25.37 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fossil Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gap (GPS) to Retain Iconic Name Post Old Navy Spin-off – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) And Trying To Stomach The 88% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Movado Competes in the Apple Watch Era – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Fossil Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FOSL) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.26 million activity. Hart Darren E. bought 20,000 shares worth $200,600. McKelvey Gregory A had bought 200,000 shares worth $2.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 51.44 million shares or 2.59% less from 52.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 1,377 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 7.55 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). 1.43M were accumulated by State Street Corp. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 82,381 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,599 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) or 2,698 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 51,809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De has 2,551 shares. Schroder Inv Group Inc has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Principal Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 366,036 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 0% or 84 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 52,200 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,042 shares to 3,693 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 296,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.