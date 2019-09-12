Coatue Management Has Trimmed Electronic Arts (EA) Stake By $8.03 Million; 2 Analysts Covering Phillips 66 (PSX)

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 7.89% above currents $102.19 stock price. Phillips 66 had 12 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 8 by Raymond James. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $102 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $106 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $105 New Target: $107 Downgrade

Coatue Management Llc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 79,457 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.65M shares with $167.33M value, down from 1.73M last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $98.34. About 3.68M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $165,816 was made by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 324,100 are owned by Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Lp. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,622 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,185 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.15% or 7,848 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Preferred Lc reported 261 shares stake. Skba Cap Limited Liability Com reported 1.52% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Perkins Coie accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,964 are owned by Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv. First City Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blume Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Denali Advisors Limited Company invested 1.4% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Horrell Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 34 shares. Conning reported 0.02% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 472 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $45.62 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.82 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 1.79 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc increased Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 1.56 million shares to 1.71 million valued at $285.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 8,179 shares and now owns 15,124 shares. Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated owns 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.75 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 776,941 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Coatue Mngmt Limited Company invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 13,498 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,376 shares. Geode Capital Lc stated it has 4.02M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Serv stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.36% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.34% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fosun Ltd owns 5,667 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Liability has 1.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability holds 67,982 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.45’s average target is 8.25% above currents $98.34 stock price. Electronic Arts had 18 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, June 24. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $101 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 39.02 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.