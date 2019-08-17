Coatue Management Has Raised Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Holding; Greenhaven Associates Trimmed Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake as Shares Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 32.44M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.80 million, down from 32.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 15/03/2018 – Ford teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 19/03/2018 – Kiersten Robinson Was Previously Ford Interim Human Resources Leader; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 24/05/2018 – Ford Honors Panasonic Automotive at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 10/03/2018 – The Province: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 25/04/2018 – AUTOSHOW-Ford hopes China easing will speed up Zotye venture approval; 09/05/2018 – FORD TAKES STEPS TO ENSURE SUPPLY CONTINUITY AND AVAILABILITY OF PRODUCTS FOR CUSTOMERS DESPITE FIRE AT PARTS SUPPLIER; 01/05/2018 – F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 Percent At Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 12,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 26,619 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 404,417 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,981 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackenzie owns 85,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regal has 0.1% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 6,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 3,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 20,015 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il reported 10,332 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.76 million shares. Pinnacle Fin reported 14,569 shares. National Pension holds 4.27 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Twin Capital Management Incorporated reported 170,940 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.47 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

