Coatue Management Has Lowered Workday (WDAY) Holding By $1.64 Million; Acme United CORPORATION. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shorts Decreased By 37.31%

Coatue Management Llc decreased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 6.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc analyzed 8,542 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)'s stock declined 0.60%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 115,988 shares with $22.37 million value, down from 124,530 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $41.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $184.92. About 1.02M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Acme United CORPORATION. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) had a decrease of 37.31% in short interest. ACU's SI was 4,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 37.31% from 6,700 shares previously. With 21,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Acme United CORPORATION. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)'s short sellers to cover ACU's short positions. The SI to Acme United CORPORATION.'s float is 0.14%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 657 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 5.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $69.72 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Acme United Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.14 million shares or 106.47% more from 2.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton holds 0.2% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) or 127,200 shares. James Rech Inc holds 0% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) or 3,015 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Capital Management Va owns 1.26% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 286,959 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co owns 138,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc owns 94,575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 7,442 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 400 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.04% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). 65,000 were reported by Fil Limited. 24,303 are held by Granite Invest Limited Co. First Manhattan accumulated 44,163 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 18,205 shares.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Among 16 analysts covering Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workday Inc has $23800 highest and $138 lowest target. $203.94’s average target is 10.29% above currents $184.92 stock price. Workday Inc had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, March 1. JMP Securities maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. Shares for $197,523 were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc increased Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 56,544 shares to 2.47M valued at $314.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coupa Software Inc stake by 8,504 shares and now owns 51,753 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 1.27% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De owns 13,051 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 0.12% stake. 13,836 are owned by Amer Grp Inc. Hanseatic Management Ser Incorporated stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 196 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 44,466 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,853 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 2,503 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 19,869 shares. 524,600 are held by Duquesne Family Office Lc. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 3.6% or 6.06M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 8.25M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,605 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 1,436 shares.