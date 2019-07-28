Coatue Management Has Lowered Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $406.83 Million as Stock Rose; Antero Res (AR) Position Held by Corecommodity Management Llc

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 114.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 56,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,376 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 49,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.62 million shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568.04 million, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6,737 shares to 23,735 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 7,200 shares valued at $49,689 was made by RADY PAUL M on Friday, May 24. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,234 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.01% or 165,971 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 2,750 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 404,771 are owned by Strs Ohio. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 72,914 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 16,475 shares. Smith Asset Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 1,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 536,311 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0.03% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 6,200 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Com owns 228,412 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Antero Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Four Reasons It Still Is an Excellent Idea to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 943,741 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $303.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 31,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS).