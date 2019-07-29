Coatue Management Has Lifted Position in Shutterfly (SFLY) as Stock Declined; American Tower New (AMT) Stake Maintained by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $205.57. About 1.78 million shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 12,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,619 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 239,869 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Rice Hall James And Limited Liability has invested 1.25% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Citadel Limited Liability accumulated 302,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,857 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 21,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment LP reported 49,327 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com has 86,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,172 are held by Ser Automobile Association. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 10,282 shares. Highbridge Limited has 0.06% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Art Ltd Llc holds 135,415 shares. 355,877 are owned by D E Shaw Communications Incorporated. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,016 shares. Hg Vora Capital accumulated 1.20M shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1.17M shares to 715,496 shares, valued at $215.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 737,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.54% or 6,595 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 9,661 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 1,261 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 64,341 shares. Amp Investors holds 1.23% or 1.12M shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department has 0.21% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Homrich & Berg reported 4,917 shares stake. Korea Investment owns 312,674 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Parsons Management Ri stated it has 59,536 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Claar Advsrs holds 7.79% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 82,207 shares. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,245 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

