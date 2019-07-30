Coatue Management Has Lifted Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $7.18 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Share Price Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Raised Position

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 56,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.25M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $173.04. About 814,144 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22 million, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $197.96. About 95,949 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 7.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) by 1.95 million shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc. by 4.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53M shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 1.92 million shares to 542,185 shares, valued at $112.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 32,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,918 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).