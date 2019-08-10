Coatue Management Has Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Share Value Rose While Valueact Holdings LP Has Cut by $3.26 Million Its Holding

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 269,531 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 234.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496.99 million, up from 631,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 11,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 18,659 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated invested in 22,067 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 90 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 412,110 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 10,108 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp holds 90,610 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Profund Advsr Limited Company holds 0.03% or 16,916 shares. 2,319 were accumulated by Arrow Fincl Corp. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 760,400 shares. 198,400 were reported by Swiss National Bank & Trust.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

