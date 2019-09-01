Coatue Management Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $196.95 Million; Stock Declined; Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 355,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.94M, down from 466,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 12,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 131,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 118,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 139,292 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20,300 shares to 31,415 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 3.79% or 67,985 shares. Ltd Llc owns 17,203 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 119 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt holds 3.13% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Limited holds 6.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,207 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 281 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Investment Counsel reported 4,660 shares. Truepoint Inc has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 582 shares. Charter stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clark Cap Management Grp accumulated 800 shares. Stifel Finance holds 1.22% or 242,653 shares in its portfolio. 1,223 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Winslow Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 664,836 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 3.66% or 18,864 shares in its portfolio.