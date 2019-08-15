Coatue Management Has Decreased Holding in Office Depot (ODP) by $470,766; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Value Rose While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Cut by $5.26 Million Its Position

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 32,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 294,207 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.21 million, down from 326,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 355,260 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 156,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 15,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 172,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.365. About 2.59M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Stock Plunges on Soft Q1 Sales Warning – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LULU Stock Stretches to New All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lululemon’s New Experimental Store Hints at the Future of Retail – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “V.F. Corp (VFC) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Sales, Lifts EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Lululemon Stock Is Up 48% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 49.26 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.