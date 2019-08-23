Coatue Management Has Decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Holding by $459,592 as Shares Declined; Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Declined While Proxima Capital Management Lifted Holding by $577,500

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 32,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 17,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 50,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 2.13M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms AMC Entertainment’s L-T IDR at ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-lnspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 03/04/2018 – ZEN TECHNOLOGIES ORDER BOOK INCLUDES INR1.26B OF AMC PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – AMC gets glittering review on upbeat quarter; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment In Pact for AMC Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 2.79M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Newell Brands will let Carl Icahn name four board members; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,510 shares, and cut its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac reported 334,972 shares. Citigroup reported 381,890 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 74,690 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 28,734 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 377 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company invested in 51,908 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 67,343 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 13,665 were reported by Crawford Invest Counsel. Seabridge Lc owns 164,977 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 139,600 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 83,100 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.18% or 1.26M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 6.98M shares stake. Ameritas Incorporated reported 6,971 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 104,020 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands works to lower debt load – Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell: Divestitures Edition – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.48 million shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $496.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 913,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy AMC Shares If The Stock Dips – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Experience the King Like Never Before With ‘Elvis Unleashed,’ in Movie Theaters Worldwide on October 7 & 10 Only – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 1.32M shares. Amer Gru holds 0% or 33,145 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 31,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 141,728 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 39,843 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 12,450 shares. Oberweis Asset invested in 0.13% or 43,868 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 81,644 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 238,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Aqr Cap Mngmt invested in 70,936 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Com Inc owns 1.07% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 622,644 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 75,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock.