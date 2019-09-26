Coatue Management Has Cut Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $444,931; As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Value Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreased Position

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 607 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429,000, down from 1,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $815.04. About 178,194 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 16,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 8,940 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $589,000, down from 24,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 144,542 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Could See Comp Bump From New Protein – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Chipotle’s Comeback Is Gaining Momentum – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Chipotle Stock: Headed to $900? – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension Service reported 38,015 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc invested in 0.01% or 432 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1,432 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 6,374 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Company stated it has 369 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset owns 1,143 shares. 12 were reported by Farmers Merchants Incorporated. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 24,990 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Capstone Invest Advisors has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 435 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 1.16% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2,531 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 41,603 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $534.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 711,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 65.10 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $120.89 million for 27.53 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.