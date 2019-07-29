Coatue Management Has Cut Chicos Fas (CHS) Position by $440,476; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Position by $332,160

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 142,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 1.49M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,773 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 6,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.32. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 07/03/2018 – GS OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 17/04/2018 – Goldman is traditionally known for investment banking, wealth management and trading, but moved into consumer lending with its online bank in 2016; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). D L Carlson Inv Group reported 0.98% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 28,839 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 36 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Culbertson A N Commerce Inc has invested 1.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 125,475 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc holds 0.06% or 5,248 shares. 1,731 were reported by Savant Ltd Co. Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,132 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Logan has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zeke Advsrs Lc reported 0.75% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,100 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman files for four market cap weighted equity ETFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,168 shares to 69,060 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index Fund (IJK) by 1,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,155 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.48M shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $496.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 631,629 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 1.73M shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 87,994 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 115,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 212,260 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company reported 281,613 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 58,239 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 43,100 shares. Petrus Trust Communication Lta has invested 0.03% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 488,146 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 45,990 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 52,856 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Principal Grp Inc reported 1.11M shares.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18 million for 80.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. The insider Brooks Bonnie R. bought $100,298. The insider Baker Gregory S bought $7,140.