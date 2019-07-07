Coatue Management Has Boosted Tableau Software (DATA) Holding; As Target (TGT) Stock Value Declined, Dodge & Cox Has Cut Stake by $8.61 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 107,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.96M, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 2.03 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 56,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.25 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 1.30 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 13,439 shares to 8,539 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,496 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank holds 3,808 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited reported 0.06% stake. Piedmont Inv owns 5,214 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has 238,725 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dorsal Limited Liability reported 3.75% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% stake. Brown Advisory reported 22,937 shares stake. 4,200 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technology. 16,806 are held by Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Kbc Group Nv reported 19,861 shares stake. Champlain Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 387,455 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Montag A And Associate reported 0.03% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 299 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 621 shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 26,380 shares to 8.67M shares, valued at $460.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Walmart’s Taking On Target’s Shipt and Amazon Prime Now – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Target Teacher Discount 2019: 7 Things for Teachers to Know – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts: FedEx Still Poised to Deliver Growth, But Not Overnight – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Rebranding Reebok’: Experts Weigh In On Shaq’s Interest In Footwear Nameplate – Benzinga” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Target Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 13.76 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.