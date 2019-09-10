Coatue Management Has Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $155.10 Million; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Mackay Shields Has Increased by $541,558 Its Position

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 8334.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 3.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.22 million, up from 45,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 3.20 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 11,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.48 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 935,007 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.68M shares to 6.34M shares, valued at $288.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,837 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.