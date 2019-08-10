Coatue Management Has Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Holding; Aew Capital Management LP Increased Equinix (ESRT) Holding

Aew Capital Management LP increased Equinix Inc (ESRT) stake by 40.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 8,446 shares as Equinix Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 29,446 shares with $13.34M value, up from 21,000 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $4.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 1.23M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Coatue Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 8334.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 3.78M shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 3.83M shares with $158.22M value, up from 45,386 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $45.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

Coatue Management Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 2.68 million shares to 6.34 million valued at $288.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 8,542 shares and now owns 115,988 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Group Inc owns 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 509,000 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lmr Prtnrs Llp accumulated 32,975 shares. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept holds 0.44% or 24,900 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 19,233 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.23% or 30,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. America First Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 3,335 shares. Clark Estates reported 88,000 shares. Consolidated Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 137,584 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.42% or 50,847 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc owns 77,535 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, June 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Sell” rating and $28 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, March 8. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Rosenblatt. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 21.

Among 2 analysts covering Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Empire State Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Citigroup.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 186,800 shares to 716,800 valued at $37.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) stake by 56,900 shares and now owns 554,800 shares. Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) CEO Anthony Malkin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Building Unveils Brand New Second Floor Observatory Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 2,499 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Hbk Lp has 27,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 123,443 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 7,210 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Co reported 48,892 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). State Common Retirement Fund reported 263,200 shares. 63,468 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. 1.33 million are held by Goldman Sachs. Green Street Invsts Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.27% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 608,138 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 9.59M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 71,997 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 26,876 shares.