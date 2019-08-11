Coatue Management Decreased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lowered By $338,000 Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 96.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 5,200 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 200 shares with $13,000 value, down from 5,400 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22 million shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract

Coatue Management Llc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 29.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA's Focus on Advanced Technologies; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING 'BBB+' FROM 'BBB'; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc increased Twilio Inc stake by 372,819 shares to 1.34M valued at $172.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) stake by 12,712 shares and now owns 26,619 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts had 25 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.34% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp owns 5,505 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt owns 4,975 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 152,028 shares. 790 were accumulated by Archford Cap Strategies Lc. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 3,377 shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 85,507 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership owns 756,282 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 4,584 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 195,969 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 6,689 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. Rare Infrastructure Limited has 4.85% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 13D Mngmt Ltd has invested 6.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) stake by 6,376 shares to 10,399 valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Huntington Ingalls Industrie (NYSE:HII) stake by 3,180 shares and now owns 5,859 shares. Rh was raised too.