Coatue Management Decreased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $74.53 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 38.43 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 737,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.01M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.28. About 8.49M shares traded or 115.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Windsor Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Valmark Advisers stated it has 31,111 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & Company has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.59% or 99,892 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd invested in 0.49% or 61,615 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0.67% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grace White Ny holds 0.12% or 11,998 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bankshares And reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 20,805 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Liberty Cap holds 0.21% or 9,597 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 909,078 are held by Welch & Forbes Limited Com. Lincluden Limited reported 0.66% stake.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,908 shares to 87,663 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acquisition Improves the Outlook of Pfizer Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Apex’ engagement driving EA upside – Piper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp reported 252,583 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.12% or 3,879 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 6,279 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Company accumulated 0% or 20,420 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.69% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Andra Ap holds 0.24% or 80,900 shares. Coatue Limited Com owns 1.73 million shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv reported 36,533 shares stake. Atria Investments Limited has 9,719 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 2,984 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co reported 831,024 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited has 144,710 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $314.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 197,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).