Coatue Management Decreased Electronic Arts (EA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 737,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.01M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 2.72M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 410,075 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 674,689 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK, CHAIRMAN FORM JV TO DEVELOP ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 05/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm holds 10,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust reported 12,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 5,610 shares stake. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.17% or 325,270 shares. Cap Advisors Inc Ok has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). 6,969 were reported by Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc). Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated holds 496,392 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 280 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,134 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Financial Bank has 0.07% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 375,619 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 548,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “MoviePass Is Dead. Long Live…Regal Unlimited? – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cinemark Holdings Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Share Price Has Gained 14% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Esports Stocks to Buy for Fun and Profit – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Electronic Arts, P&G, GE, Spotify – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 122,936 shares to 285,645 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 12,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont owns 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps accumulated 4,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 4.20 million shares. Pitcairn owns 39,319 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,790 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.22% or 2.22 million shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Strategic Global Advsrs Lc has invested 1.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 4,521 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 69,519 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 0.13% stake. Triangle Wealth Mgmt stated it has 4,975 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 2.53 million are held by Independent Franchise Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership.