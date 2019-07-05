Coatue Management Decreased Chicos Fas (CHS) Position by $440,476; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Increased Holding in Mirati Therapeutics Reg (MRTX)

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 142,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.445. About 1.02M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS – FOR FY FISCAL 2018, ANTICIPATING MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN NET SALES & LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMP SALES

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (MRTX) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 42,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,093 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $107.14. About 313,726 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. Brooks Bonnie R. had bought 28,700 shares worth $100,298 on Thursday, June 13. $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by Baker Gregory S on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 1.98 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% or 16,879 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 79,101 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested in 1.59M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 177,502 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 204,862 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Lc invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Td Asset Management holds 0% or 115,200 shares. 19,009 were reported by Amalgamated Bank. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 645,104 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 4.01M shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com reported 115 shares stake. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 116,608 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 913,339 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $292.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 8,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $4.62 million for 21.53 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Svcs Automobile Association holds 7,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fil has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 0% or 22,849 shares in its portfolio. Artal Group Inc Sa has 0.52% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 175,000 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company accumulated 4,089 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,558 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Limited. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 13,044 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has 8,786 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 43,020 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 292,066 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 345,349 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 1,168 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 90,300 shares to 607,070 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,908 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $147.60 million activity. On Friday, March 1 Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 275,000 shares. $50.14 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC. $1.04M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by Johnson Craig A. 50,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $2.38M were sold by Davis Aaron I..