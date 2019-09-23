Coatue Management Decreased By $413,504 Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake; Cqs Cayman LP Has Upped By $6.30 Million Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) stake by 323.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp acquired 57,306 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 75,000 shares with $8.30M value, up from 17,694 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) now has $6.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $111.64. About 205,061 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY

Coatue Management Llc decreased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 41.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 12,922 shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 18,493 shares with $603,000 value, down from 31,415 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $12.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 4.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Airlines Group has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 20.98% above currents $27.55 stock price. American Airlines Group had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, September 10.

Coatue Management Llc increased Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) stake by 21,475 shares to 34,049 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 63,325 shares and now owns 2.51M shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was raised too.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.20M for 5.26 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Workday Inc (Prn) stake by 11.78 million shares to 41.72 million valued at $62.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Interdigital Inc (Prn) stake by 13.58 million shares and now owns 8.92 million shares. New Relic Inc was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity. The insider SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21 million.