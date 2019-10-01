Coatue Management Cut Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Stock Declined; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Valuation Rose While Interocean Capital Lowered Its Holding by $1.16 Million

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 58,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 195,882 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 254,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 6.70 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 79,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.33M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 2.55 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe), a Luxembourg-based fund reported 29,106 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 20,295 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.07% or 138,358 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 22,178 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jericho Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.04% or 2,578 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 317 shares or 0% of the stock. Ent Fin Corporation reported 262 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 11,146 were reported by Sigma Planning. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,284 shares. 87,212 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EA, ALK, FIVE – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EA and PopCap’s Wackiest Shooter Franchise Grows With Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Four Gaming Trends Investors Can’t Ignore – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wingstop Inc by 18,102 shares to 28,235 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 38.82 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,004 shares to 234,205 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.42 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan declares 25% dividend hike – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.