Coatue Management Cut Its Chicos Fas (CHS) Stake by $440,476; Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 8,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,569 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 193,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.81. About 1.30 million shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 142,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 1.21 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Capex $60 Million to $70 Million

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18 million for 79.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. Brooks Bonnie R. bought $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13. 14,000 shares valued at $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13.

