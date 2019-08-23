Coatue Management Cut Chicos Fas (CHS) Position by $440,476 as Market Value Declined; Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $760,000 as Share Value Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 2.53 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 32,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 142,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.21% or $0.335 during the last trading session, reaching $2.945. About 1.76 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 261,485 shares to 918,842 shares, valued at $74.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.11 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.84% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 24,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co owns 1,079 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department invested in 47,724 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.44% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sumitomo Life Ins invested 0.71% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Maple Capital Management accumulated 3,076 shares. Burney holds 0.22% or 18,829 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Roosevelt Inv Gru has 0.09% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,795 shares. Capstone Fincl has invested 4.96% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 126,367 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. Cincinnati stated it has 389,000 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Advsr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 72,102 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Plc invested in 91,477 shares. 229,883 were reported by Voloridge Ltd. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.16% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 570,809 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 45,412 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 183 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Virtu Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 205 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 112,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 19,116 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 12,712 shares to 26,619 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 31,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY had bought 14,000 shares worth $50,645. Another trade for 28,700 shares valued at $100,298 was made by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13.