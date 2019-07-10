Coatue Management Cut By $223.31 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Intricon (IIN) SI Increased By 4.36%

Coatue Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 31.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 1.91M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 4.08M shares with $480.81M value, down from 5.99M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 15.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) had an increase of 4.36% in short interest. IIN’s SI was 1.03M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.36% from 986,600 shares previously. With 102,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN)’s short sellers to cover IIN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 122,718 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $39,321 activity. Gruenhagen Greg had sold 1,500 shares worth $39,321.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, makes, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $190.34 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It has a 35.77 P/E ratio. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IntriCon Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 4,850 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma invested in 45,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.3% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bard Associate has 26,870 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 12,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Palisade Management Ltd Nj has invested 0.24% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Wellington Mgmt Gru Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Mairs Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Vanguard Group holds 419,102 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Company reported 0.3% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 14,661 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1 shares. Bamco has invested 0.02% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

Coatue Management Llc increased Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 56,544 shares to 2.47 million valued at $314.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 1.46M shares and now owns 2.45 million shares. American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35M.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

