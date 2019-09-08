Coatue Management Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE); Green Street Investors Has Decreased Stake in Store Cap (STOR) as Valuation Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.77M, up from 733,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 63,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 282,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 345,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.43M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.17M shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 349,140 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 11.98 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance reported 0.14% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 13,300 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 2.40 million shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 31,397 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa accumulated 0.07% or 265,734 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc invested 0.35% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.38% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 96,753 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Limited Com holds 0.56% or 37,305 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,007 shares. Ami Inv Mgmt holds 2.51% or 142,005 shares in its portfolio. 2.20 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $111.13 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation has 1.4% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 1,650 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 265 are held by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com. Capital Research reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 675,078 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Epoch Investment Partners Incorporated holds 20,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stanley reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc owns 3,250 shares. Torray reported 74,362 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 86,300 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moody Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 75,821 shares.