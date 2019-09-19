Coatue Management Boosted Its Ralph Lauren (RL) Position by $924,227; As Gentex (GNTX) Shares Rose, Sprott Trimmed by $480,000 Its Position

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 117.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 8,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 15,124 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 841,784 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 689,269 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.58 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Spark Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 23,550 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 13,061 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs, New York-based fund reported 170,074 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Llc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Parkside Bancorp And Tru invested in 0.02% or 3,112 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Riverhead Capital Lc owns 275,011 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors reported 74,537 shares stake. Northern Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 214,417 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 27,800 shares to 571,287 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) by 97,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $57.33 million activity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 549,576 shares to 771,193 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 11,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,108 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.84 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Parkside Bancshares And reported 7 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 0.12% or 128,223 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 2,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Limited Company accumulated 0.17% or 3,000 shares. Bbt Mgmt Ltd holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 5,336 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 16,856 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.08% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Omers Administration has 53,000 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 121,604 shares or 0.02% of the stock.