Coats Group Plc (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reconfirmed at Peel Hunt; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised Walt Disney (DIS) Position By $2.97 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Walt Disney (DIS) stake by 9.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 26,789 shares as Walt Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 296,877 shares with $32.96M value, up from 270,088 last quarter. Walt Disney now has $260.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, February 6.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 1,849 shares to 47,942 valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stake by 18,527 shares and now owns 146,193 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 109.04 million shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,678 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust holds 32,397 shares. Loeb Prtn Corporation reported 0% stake. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Homrich And Berg reported 0.08% stake. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 1.69 million shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department reported 13,849 shares. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sit Investment Assoc holds 133,460 shares. City Hldgs holds 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 36,071 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 18,170 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,195 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 205,304 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.27% or 121,934 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $114 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 5.36% above currents $144.65 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating.