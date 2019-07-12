Coastline Trust Co Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $403,555; Share Price Declined; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, up from 327,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $154.24. About 1.15M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q EXONDYS 51 REV. $64.6M

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 9,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,322 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 9,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 250,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Howton David T sold $4.20M. Cumbo Alexander sold 15,000 shares worth $2.10M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 0.53% or 195,407 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has 92,861 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 159,905 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 26,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 131,593 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 13,179 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 634,045 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 46,565 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 6,177 shares. 56 are held by Synovus. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1.15M shares. Highlander Capital Ltd has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 300 shares. Bokf Na has 21,721 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 235 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 519,163 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 281,100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 120,735 shares. Moreover, Independent has 0.5% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thompson Inv Management Inc reported 74,325 shares stake. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 33,609 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 53,451 shares. Hamel Assocs holds 38,950 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Cheyne (Uk) Llp has invested 0.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sta Wealth Management Limited Company reported 14,751 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 8,230 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.17% stake. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.14% stake.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,730 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,550 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.