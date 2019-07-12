Coastline Trust Co Trimmed Waters (WAT) Position by $434,230 as Stock Value Declined; Reilly Financial Advisors Boosted Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $450,870

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $227.76. About 741,310 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 13,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $216.85. About 557,392 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock has 33,673 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Indiana Tru Invest Management invested 0.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The New York-based Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). L & S Advsr has 0.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,647 shares. 67,552 were reported by Argent Cap Ltd. Strs Ohio invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 534 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 174,575 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 19,640 shares. 265,871 are held by United Services Automobile Association. First Manhattan invested in 0.06% or 50,128 shares.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply MEMC Korea’s New 300mm Silicon Wafer Fab in Cheonan, South Korea – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of ACP – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products to Highlight New Gas Density Sensor for Continuous Measurement of Furnace Atmospheres at POWDERMET2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Find Market Safety in ‘NOBL’ Dividend ETF – ETF Trends” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Y (JNK) by 15,180 shares to 26,830 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.31 million for 25.69 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. The insider Kelly Terrence P sold 2,942 shares worth $673,571. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 12. $2.51 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Rae Elizabeth B. 913 shares were sold by Kim Francis, worth $206,694. Harrington Michael C had sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.